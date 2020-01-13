'American Crime Story: Impeachment' To Air Post 2020 Elections?

The third season of FX's 'American Crime Story', 'American Crime Story: Impeachment', focusing on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998 will not air until after the 2020 election, as said by FX president John Landgraf last week.

Ryan Murphy’s packed work schedule is said to be the major reason behind this. The anthology is produced by a team that includes Murphy. The series has so far focused on some of the most notable crime stories of the 1990s.

Previous seasons of American Crime Story

The first season was highly acclaimed by the viewers and critics. It focused on the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. Season 2 shifted its focus to the killing of famous fashion designer Gianni Versace by Andrew Cunanan. The show proved to be a success due to its sharp writing, intelligent casting and the ability to highlight social issues with different angles of the justice system.

The season 3 follows the Clinton scandal regarding his Oval Office affair with then intern Monica Lewinsky. The scandal ultimately led to his impeachment on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. Clinton was impeached by the House but was not removed from office after a Senate trial that concluded in early 1999.

The show was originally set to air in September. Due to Murphy’s lack of availability until March and production concerns as explained by FX Chairman John Landgraf, the show is unlikely to be aired before the November 3 presidential election.

Landgraf told reporters during the Television Critics Association media tour that it is nearly impossible to finish production until October given that they will start with the production somewhere in March.

Clive Owen will play Bill Clinton, joining Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford. Pose and Glee creator Ryan Murphy is currently on the production of Netflix film 'Prom' starring Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. Notably, it is not yet known who will play the crucial part of Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump and 2020 elections

Some political analysts and observers have speculated as to whether the decision is politically motivated. The subject matter of the third season of FX's 'American Crime Story' could be viewed as sensitive given that President Donald Trump is currently going through his impeachment process. Landgraf concluded that the notion of the series influencing the 2020 US elections was a little hysterical.

