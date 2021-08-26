American Horror Story Season 10 Drops Teaser For 'Death Valley' Ahead Of Premiere | WATCH

American Horror Story just gave us a look at Death Valley and we can't wait! The anthology horror series, which is currently in its tenth season, recently released a teaser for an exciting new future arc. Here's everything we know about the newest season of American Horror Story -

American Horror story Death Valley teaser ahead of the premiere

The makers of American Horror Story recently released a teaser for the 10th season of the show, subtitled Double Feature. Season 10 of American Horror Story premiered recently on August 25 and airs on FX. The series' latest teaser features events from the second arc of the ongoing season.

American Horror Story: Double Feature a.k.a. American Horror Story season 10 is supposed to air a total of 10 episodes. The first six episodes of the show are supposed to comprise the Red Tide arc, which, according to Deadline, follows "a struggling writer, his pregnant wife and their daughter who move to an isolated beach town for the winter". The outlet also reports that the last four episodes of the show make up Death Valley, which is seemingly an arc about "extraterrestrial life on Earth".

Based on the recently released teaser, Death Valley does not just take place while current events are going down. American Horror Story: Double Feature's Death Valley seemingly takes place in both the past and the present. The clip also teases Neal McDonough’s role, and the present-day clip teases those of Kaia Gerber and Nico Greetham, who previously appeared in in other seasons of American Horror Story.

American Horror Story: Double Feature sees the return of several cast members from previous season like Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Denis O'Hare, and Cody Fern. Apart from Neal McDonough, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin also joins the cast of American Horror Story: Double Feature.

American Horror Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. American Horror Story is produced by 20th Television. The recently released teaser by FX comes with the caption, "Two times the terror." Check it out -

IMAGE - AMERICAN HORROR STORY INSTA