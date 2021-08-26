American Horror Story Season 10: Where & How To Watch, TV Channel, Online Platform Details

American Horror Story is one of the phenomenal horror series that has been garnering huge appreciation from the fans since the launch of its first season in 2011. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the series was recently renewed for the 10th season named 'Double Feature'. While many fans have been enjoying the new season of the show, here are a few details for those who are still wondering how and where to watch American Horror Story season 10.

How & where to watch American Horror Story season 10?

American Horror Story season 10, Double Feature premiered on 25 August, and the first two episodes went on air right away. If you want to watch the new episodes of the show, you need to get either a cable or a live TV skinny bundle. One would just need to turn on their TV or FX before 10 pm ET while watching it on cable. On the other hand, you can also enjoy the series on YouTube+, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

When Will American Horror Story Season 10 premiere on Hulu?

The release of the first two episodes will be premiered on Hulu on the next day after being broadcasted on FX and the fans can expect it around 5:01/4:01c a.m. on Thursday, 26 August.

American Horror Story plot

The plot of the series is inspired by true events in every season and it is a self-contained story with various characters. The latest season has been set in 2020 and follows the life of a struggling writer and his family who move to an isolated beach.

American Horror Story cast

The popular cast members of the series will include actors namely Sarah Paulson as TB Karen, Evan Peters as Austin Sommers, Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardner, Frances Conroy as Belle Noir, Lily Rabe as Doris Gardner, Leslie Grossman as Ursula, Adina Porter as Chief Burelson, Angelica Ross as The Chemist, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Alma Gardner and others. While the aforementioned actors will be seen in Part 1 of the series named Red Tide, the Part 2 Death Valley cast members will consist of actors such as Sarah Paulson, Neal McDonough as Dwight D. Eisenhower, Kaia Gerber, Lily Rabe, Nick Greetham, Cody Fren and others.

(IMAGE: AMERICAN HORROR STORY INSTAGRAM)