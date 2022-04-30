'American Idol' 2019 Winner Laine Hardy Arrested For Bugging Ex-girlfriend's Room: Report

American Idol 2019 winner Laine Hardy was recently taken into police custody for planting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room. The singer was reportedly booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of disclosure and interception of wire, electronic or oral communication. As per reports, the recordings of the singer's ex-girlfriend and her mom were captured during the investigation.

As per a report by TMZ, the Police Department revealed the American Idol winner was booked for interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. As per the legal documents obtained by the leading daily, Hardy is accused of installing a wire in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room to listen to her conversations. The cops could hear Laine's voice on recording when he installed the device in the room. The recording that Hardy captured from the room included some conversations between his ex-girlfriend and her mother about her breakup with the singer.

Laine Hardy pens a tweet regarding his arrest

The reason behind his arrest came hours after the singer himself addressed the situation in a tweet. On Friday, the singer shared a tweet in which he revealed he was taken into police custody for some "sensitive" allegations. He also mentioned he was taken to the Louisiana State University Police Department and stated that he was being "fully cooperative" in the tweet. He wrote, "Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department."

The singer further added how he understands his popularity and embraces it but sought some privacy due to the "sensitive nature of this allegation." He wrote, "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time." "I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward," he concluded. The singer's fans sent their support via the comment section of the tweet. Many also mentioned they would pray for him to get out of the police custody as soon as possible.

Image: AP