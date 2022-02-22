American Idol 2022: Contestants List, Judges' Salary And Everything Else About The Show

The popular television reality singing show American Idol is all set to return with its 20th season in less than a week. The iconic show transformed the TV show's landscape in the early 2000s and pioneered the music competition genre. As the show has reached its 20th season, fans are nothing but excited to see how the show will unfold this year. Here are all details, including the contestant list, judges mentors and more, about American Idol 2022.

American Idol 2022 will make a comeback on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The show will air on ABC at 8:00 pm ET. Here is the list of this season's contestants.

American Idol 2022 contestant list

Tristen Gressett from Albama Presley Trevino from Austin Ilake Ragan from Austin Jacob Moran from Chicago Jilian Bryant from Chickasha Bri Sims from Cypress Miguela from Florida Corey Curtis from Florida Isaiah Otto from Frederic Krik Richmond from Houston Emyrson from Hudson Douglas Mills from Kentucky Justin Grider from Lake Ozark Donavan Diaz from LA Kendra Checketts from LA Rachel Pinocchio from LA Capri Everitt from LA Caysi Keller from Mammoth Katyrah from Miami Alicia from Nashville Monica Zerance from Nashville Dustin Chapman from Nashville Colby Cobb from Nashville Taylor Davidson from Nashville Tyra Madison from Nashville Delaney Renee from Nashville Christina Alaire from Nashville Morgan Gruber from Nashville Julia jewel from New Canaan Maurice from New Orleans Jourdan Blue from New Orleans Taylor Fagins from New York Trell from North Carolina Saylor Woodmansee from Oklahma City Nic Howell from Orlando Shy Keller from Park City Cali Morris from Pataskala Jordan Chase Torrez from Pensacola Magdiel Reyes from Puerto Rico Carrie Brockwell from Richkmond Dakota Hayden from Rosine Brooke Williams from Scottsdale Jenna Marquis from Simi Valley Christian Quesenberry Smith from Mountain Lake Elisheva Mcaleny from South Carolina Robbie Clark from Toledo Fritz Hager from Tyler Eshan Sobti from Vancouver Rachel Chiu from Vancouver

American Idol 2022 judges and their salaries

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are set to return for the 20th season of the show. Ryan Seacrest will host the show. As per Just Jared, here is how much these judges make every season.

As of 2018, Lionel Richie was making around $10 million per season

As of 2018, host Ryan Seacrest was making around $12 million per season

As of 2018, Luke Bryan was making around $12 million per season

As of 2018, Katy Perry was making around $25 million per season

Talking about American Idol 2022 mentors, Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen are confirmed to return as mentors.

Image: Instagram/@americanidol