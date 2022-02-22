Last Updated:

American Idol 2022: Contestants List, Judges' Salary And Everything Else About The Show

Here are all details, including the contestant list, judges mentors and more, about the upcoming singing reality TV show American Idol 2022.

The popular television reality singing show American Idol is all set to return with its 20th season in less than a week. The iconic show transformed the TV show's landscape in the early 2000s and pioneered the music competition genre. As the show has reached its 20th season, fans are nothing but excited to see how the show will unfold this year. Here are all details, including the contestant list, judges mentors and more, about American Idol 2022.

American Idol 2022 will make a comeback on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The show will air on ABC at 8:00 pm ET. Here is the list of this season's contestants.

American Idol 2022 contestant list

  1. Tristen Gressett from Albama
  2. Presley Trevino from Austin
  3. Ilake Ragan from Austin
  4. Jacob Moran from Chicago
  5. Jilian Bryant from Chickasha
  6. Bri Sims from Cypress
  7. Miguela from Florida
  8. Corey Curtis from Florida
  9. Isaiah Otto from Frederic
  10. Krik Richmond from Houston
  11. Emyrson from Hudson
  12. Douglas Mills from Kentucky
  13. Justin Grider from Lake Ozark
  14. Donavan Diaz from LA
  15. Kendra Checketts from LA
  16. Rachel Pinocchio from LA
  17. Capri Everitt from LA
  18. Caysi Keller from Mammoth
  19. Katyrah from Miami
  20. Alicia from Nashville
  21. Monica Zerance from Nashville
  22. Dustin Chapman from Nashville
  23. Colby Cobb from Nashville
  24. Taylor Davidson from Nashville
  25. Tyra Madison from Nashville
  26. Delaney Renee from Nashville
  27. Christina Alaire from Nashville
  28. Morgan Gruber from Nashville
  29. Julia jewel from New Canaan
  30. Maurice from New Orleans
  31. Jourdan Blue from New Orleans
  32. Taylor Fagins from New York
  33. Trell from North Carolina
  34. Saylor Woodmansee from Oklahma City
  35. Nic Howell from Orlando
  36. Shy Keller from Park City
  37. Cali Morris from Pataskala
  38. Jordan Chase Torrez from Pensacola
  39. Magdiel Reyes from Puerto Rico
  40. Carrie Brockwell from Richkmond
  41. Dakota Hayden from Rosine
  42. Brooke Williams from Scottsdale
  43. Jenna Marquis from Simi Valley
  44. Christian Quesenberry Smith from Mountain Lake
  45. Elisheva Mcaleny from South Carolina
  46. Robbie Clark from Toledo
  47. Fritz Hager from Tyler
  48. Eshan Sobti from Vancouver
  49. Rachel Chiu from Vancouver

American Idol 2022 judges and their salaries

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are set to return for the 20th season of the show. Ryan Seacrest will host the show. As per Just Jared, here is how much these judges make every season.

  • As of 2018, Lionel Richie was making around $10 million per season
  • As of 2018, host Ryan Seacrest was making around $12 million per season
  • As of 2018, Luke Bryan was making around $12 million per season
  • As of 2018, Katy Perry was making around $25 million per season

Talking about American Idol 2022 mentors, Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen are confirmed to return as mentors.

