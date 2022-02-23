Last Updated:

American Idol: Here's Complete List Of Previous Title Winners & Contestants For 2022

As the singing reality tv show, American Idol is returning with its 20th season this week, read further ahead to check out all the past winners of the show.

American Idol past winners

American Idol is among the popular reality singing shows on television and garnered appreciation from the audience in no time. Created by Simon Fuller, the first season of the show premiered in 2002 and became a massive hit among the viewers. The show attempts to discover singing stars from unsigned singing talents while the winners are decided through voting by the fans.

The first winner of the American Idol was Kelly Clarkson, who is now a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame soon after she emerged as the winner with her debut single, A Moment Like This, emerging on top of the US Billboard Hot 100. Other winners of the show included artists namely Fantasia Barrino, Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Candice Glover, among others. 

American Idol 2022 is returning with its 20th season with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges while Ryan Seacrest is the host. American Idol 2022 will start on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The show will air on ABC at 8:00 pm ET.

American Idol winners

Season 1 (2002): Kelly Clarkson

Season 2 (2003): Ruben Studdard

Season 3 (2004): Fantasia Barrino

Season 4 (2005): Carrie Underwood

Season 5 (2006): Taylor Hicks

Season 6 (2007): Jordin Sparks

Season 7 (2008): David Cook

Season 8 (2009): Kris Allen

Season 9 (2010): Lee DeWyze

Season 10 (2011): Scotty McCreery

Season 11 (2012): Phillip Phillips

Season 12 (2013): Candice Glover

Season 13 (2014): Caleb Johnson

Season 14 (2015): Nick Fradiani

Season 15 (2016): Trent Harmon

Season 16 (2018): Maddie Poppe

Season 17 (2019): Laine Hardy

Season 18 (2020): Just Sam

Season 19 (2021): Chayce Beckham

Season 20 (2022): TBA

On the other hand, Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen are slated to return as American Idol 2022 mentors. A list of 49 names has been revealed, who will be participating in the show. Here's the list of all the contestants who will be appearing on American Idol 2022. 

American Idol 2022 contestant list

  1. Tristen Gressett from Albama
  2. Presley Trevino from Austin
  3. Ilake Ragan from Austin
  4. Jacob Moran from Chicago
  5. Jilian Bryant from Chickasha
  6. Bri Sims from Cypress
  7. Miguela from Florida
  8. Corey Curtis from Florida
  9. Isaiah Otto from Frederic
  10. Krik Richmond from Houston
  11. Emyrson from Hudson
  12. Douglas Mills from Kentucky
  13. Justin Grider from Lake Ozark
  14. Donavan Diaz from LA
  15. Kendra Checketts from LA
  16. Rachel Pinocchio from LA
  17. Capri Everitt from LA
  18. Caysi Keller from Mammoth
  19. Katyrah from Miami
  20. Alicia from Nashville
  21. Monica Zerance from Nashville
  22. Dustin Chapman from Nashville
  23. Colby Cobb from Nashville
  24. Taylor Davidson from Nashville
  25. Tyra Madison from Nashville
  26. Delaney Renee from Nashville
  27. Christina Alaire from Nashville
  28. Morgan Gruber from Nashville
  29. Julia jewel from New Canaan
  30. Maurice from New Orleans
  31. Jourdan Blue from New Orleans
  32. Taylor Fagins from New York
  33. Trell from North Carolina
  34. Saylor Woodmansee from Oklahma City
  35. Nic Howell from Orlando
  36. Shy Keller from Park City
  37. Cali Morris from Pataskala
  38. Jordan Chase Torrez from Pensacola
  39. Magdiel Reyes from Puerto Rico
  40. Carrie Brockwell from Richkmond
  41. Dakota Hayden from Rosine
  42. Brooke Williams from Scottsdale
  43. Jenna Marquis from Simi Valley
  44. Christian Quesenberry Smith from Mountain Lake
  45. Elisheva Mcaleny from South Carolina
  46. Robbie Clark from Toledo
  47. Fritz Hager from Tyler
  48. Eshan Sobti from Vancouver
  49. Rachel Chiu from Vancouver

Image: Instagram/@americanidol

