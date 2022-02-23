American Idol: Here's Complete List Of Previous Title Winners & Contestants For 2022

American Idol is among the popular reality singing shows on television and garnered appreciation from the audience in no time. Created by Simon Fuller, the first season of the show premiered in 2002 and became a massive hit among the viewers. The show attempts to discover singing stars from unsigned singing talents while the winners are decided through voting by the fans.

The first winner of the American Idol was Kelly Clarkson, who is now a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame soon after she emerged as the winner with her debut single, A Moment Like This, emerging on top of the US Billboard Hot 100. Other winners of the show included artists namely Fantasia Barrino, Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Candice Glover, among others.

American Idol 2022 is returning with its 20th season with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges while Ryan Seacrest is the host. American Idol 2022 will start on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The show will air on ABC at 8:00 pm ET.

American Idol winners

Season 1 (2002): Kelly Clarkson

Season 2 (2003): Ruben Studdard

Season 3 (2004): Fantasia Barrino

Season 4 (2005): Carrie Underwood

Season 5 (2006): Taylor Hicks

Season 6 (2007): Jordin Sparks

Season 7 (2008): David Cook

Season 8 (2009): Kris Allen

Season 9 (2010): Lee DeWyze

Season 10 (2011): Scotty McCreery

Season 11 (2012): Phillip Phillips

Season 12 (2013): Candice Glover

Season 13 (2014): Caleb Johnson

Season 14 (2015): Nick Fradiani

Season 15 (2016): Trent Harmon

Season 16 (2018): Maddie Poppe

Season 17 (2019): Laine Hardy

Season 18 (2020): Just Sam

Season 19 (2021): Chayce Beckham

Season 20 (2022): TBA

On the other hand, Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen are slated to return as American Idol 2022 mentors. A list of 49 names has been revealed, who will be participating in the show. Here's the list of all the contestants who will be appearing on American Idol 2022.

American Idol 2022 contestant list

Tristen Gressett from Albama Presley Trevino from Austin Ilake Ragan from Austin Jacob Moran from Chicago Jilian Bryant from Chickasha Bri Sims from Cypress Miguela from Florida Corey Curtis from Florida Isaiah Otto from Frederic Krik Richmond from Houston Emyrson from Hudson Douglas Mills from Kentucky Justin Grider from Lake Ozark Donavan Diaz from LA Kendra Checketts from LA Rachel Pinocchio from LA Capri Everitt from LA Caysi Keller from Mammoth Katyrah from Miami Alicia from Nashville Monica Zerance from Nashville Dustin Chapman from Nashville Colby Cobb from Nashville Taylor Davidson from Nashville Tyra Madison from Nashville Delaney Renee from Nashville Christina Alaire from Nashville Morgan Gruber from Nashville Julia jewel from New Canaan Maurice from New Orleans Jourdan Blue from New Orleans Taylor Fagins from New York Trell from North Carolina Saylor Woodmansee from Oklahma City Nic Howell from Orlando Shy Keller from Park City Cali Morris from Pataskala Jordan Chase Torrez from Pensacola Magdiel Reyes from Puerto Rico Carrie Brockwell from Richkmond Dakota Hayden from Rosine Brooke Williams from Scottsdale Jenna Marquis from Simi Valley Christian Quesenberry Smith from Mountain Lake Elisheva Mcaleny from South Carolina Robbie Clark from Toledo Fritz Hager from Tyler Eshan Sobti from Vancouver Rachel Chiu from Vancouver

