American Idol: Here's Complete List Of Previous Title Winners & Contestants For 2022

American Idol is among the popular reality singing shows on television and garnered appreciation from the audience in no time. Created by Simon Fuller, the first season of the show premiered in 2002 and became a massive hit among the viewers. The show attempts to discover singing stars from unsigned singing talents while the winners are decided through voting by the fans.
The first winner of the American Idol was Kelly Clarkson, who is now a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame soon after she emerged as the winner with her debut single, A Moment Like This, emerging on top of the US Billboard Hot 100. Other winners of the show included artists namely Fantasia Barrino, Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Candice Glover, among others.
American Idol 2022 is returning with its 20th season with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges while Ryan Seacrest is the host. American Idol 2022 will start on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The show will air on ABC at 8:00 pm ET.
Season 1 (2002): Kelly Clarkson
Season 2 (2003): Ruben Studdard
Season 3 (2004): Fantasia Barrino
Season 4 (2005): Carrie Underwood
Season 5 (2006): Taylor Hicks
Season 6 (2007): Jordin Sparks
Season 7 (2008): David Cook
Season 8 (2009): Kris Allen
Season 9 (2010): Lee DeWyze
Season 10 (2011): Scotty McCreery
Season 11 (2012): Phillip Phillips
Season 12 (2013): Candice Glover
Season 13 (2014): Caleb Johnson
Season 14 (2015): Nick Fradiani
Season 15 (2016): Trent Harmon
Season 16 (2018): Maddie Poppe
Season 17 (2019): Laine Hardy
Season 18 (2020): Just Sam
Season 19 (2021): Chayce Beckham
Season 20 (2022): TBA
On the other hand, Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen are slated to return as American Idol 2022 mentors. A list of 49 names has been revealed, who will be participating in the show. Here's the list of all the contestants who will be appearing on American Idol 2022.
