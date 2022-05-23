Amid Legal Battle, Karan Mehra Accuses Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal Of Extramarital Affair

Amid the legal battle with wife Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra has made yet another shocking allegation. In a new interview, Mehra accused Nisha of having an 'extramarital affair'. The couple has been living separately ever since Nisha filed a police complaint against the TV star, alleging that he physically assaulted her. Now, in an interaction with News NCR, Karan claimed that his wife cheated on him.

Karan Mehra accuses Nisha of extramarital affair

Karan reportedly said that the affair began before the couple welcomed son Kavish in their lives. According to him, the man has confessed to having a relationship with Nisha, however, the duo continued to handle the situation and move on with their lives. He further alleged that his wife has been living with the man for the past 11 months.

The man in question is reportedly married and is staying away from his family to live with Nisha, claimed the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor.

He said, "We tried to start all over again, then Kavish also happened. Still it happened. Even today he is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person is staying in my house. I am fighting my battle". Nisha Rawal is yet to respond to Karan Mehra's allegation.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's legal battle

In the legal suit, Karan’s wife Nisha alleged that she was assaulted by her husband. However, Karan has denied the claims. In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Karan said, “Everybody knows what I can do or cannot do. We were having our differences of opinion as we are getting into a divorce. I was recovering from Covid, and I have been in a very low energy kind of space already, but still, we were trying to figure out how we can safely kind of do , and whatever has to be done should be done nicely.”

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married back in 2012. The complaint against the actor was registered in May 2022. The police officials immediately took action by arresting Karan, however, he was released on bail just a few hours after.

Image: Instagram/@realkaranmehra/@missnisharawal