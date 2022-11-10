Amid Public Spat, Rajeev Sen Says ‘doors Are Open’ For Estranged Wife Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's public fallout, after the estranged couple levelled cheating allegations against each other, has been making headlines. After Charu Asopa recently opened up about her marital woes in an interview where she spoke about Rajeev accusing her of cheating on him with their driver, the latter has now claimed that his estranged wife still loves him. Rajeev added that Charu is still welcome in their family. He claimed that Charu still loves him despite their tumultuous marriage and maintained that the 'doors are open' for her. Rajeev said that Charu's emotional overflow in front of the camera only suggests that she still feels for him, otherwise she would've been 'cold-blooded'.

For the unversed, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana, two years later in November.

Amid public fallout, Rajeev Sen claims Charu Asopa still loves him

In a recent vlog, Rajeev mentioned that it was immature of Charu to speak about "every little thing" in front of the media, stressing that one should work on their marriage or gracefully move on. "I can also say things, but I don’t want my baby to get affected. I just want to say, ‘Charu, the doors are open for you. You want to come back to the family because that is where you and Ziana belong. It’s Ziana’s house.’ Life moves on, life is small," he mentioned.

He added that Charu's emotional outpour in public only signifies her love for him. "She has love for me and that’s where all the emotions are flowing from. Had she not loved me, it would have been cold-blooded. There would just been a divorce and she might have insulted me in her heart. It would be difficult for me to forgive Charu because of what she has said and done," Rajeev added.

Recalling that they were the 'happiest couple in the world' before they decided to part ways, Rajeev mentioned that their bad times have unfortunately overshadowed the good moments. He added that Charu has a good heart while adding that she has been misunderstood not only by him but also others around them.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently decided to part ways after giving their marriage a second chance. The two have made several explosive claims about each other during media interactions in the recent past.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAJEEVSEN9)