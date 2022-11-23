Amid Public Spat, Rajeev Sen Says He 'encourages' Charu Asopa To Be Positive; Here's Why

Rajeev Sen shared that he's still in touch with his estranged wife Charu Asopa amid their ongoing public spat, and tries to encourage her to be positive.

In his latest video, Rajeev mentioned that Charu's fans should give her all the 'love and sympathy' she wants, adding that it is important to move ahead in life. Rajeev stressed that Charu's well-being is really important as it would directly reflect on their daughter Ziana's life. Rajeev and Charu decided to part ways earlier this year after giving their marriage a second chance.

Rajeev Sen 'trying to be nice' to Charu Asopa amid their public spat

In his YouTube vlog, Rajeev said, "I am in touch with her, and on my part, I try to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other. Making sure that Zianna is good. And, then let her do whatever she wants to do. And this is the path she wanted, I keep encouraging her to be positive. Let her feel that she is winning, she is happy, and let her feel that the world is for her."

He stressed that Charu should remain stable for raising their daughter in a healthy environment. Rajeev also mentioned that he's planning to visit Ziana soon when he visits Mumbai.

Rajeev has previously mentioned that 'doors are open' for Charu to come back to his family, claiming that she still loves him despite their altercations. He mentioned that they used to be the happiest couple in the world, however, their bad times have overshadowed their good moments.

"I just want to say, ‘Charu, the doors are open for you. You want to come back to the family because that is where you and Ziana belong. It’s Ziana’s house.’ Life moves on, life is small," he mentioned in an earlier vlog.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot on June 9, 2019, and welcomed their baby girl Ziana last year. Following their separation, the two have made explosive claims about each other during their media interactions.

