Amid Rift Rumours, Akshay Kumar Hugs And Kisses Kapil Sharma On The Sets Of 'TKSS'

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's forthcoming film, Bachchhan Paandey, has been the key topic of discussion in the entertainment circle ever since its announcement. Recently, Akshay promoted his upcoming film on The Kapil Sharma Show, during which, the Atrangi Re actor planted a kiss on the host Kapil Sharma's cheek. The development comes at a time when reports regarding an alleged rift between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma have been doing rounds, however, this gesture by Kumar has proved that such rumours are anything but true.

Akshay Kumar plants a kiss on Kapil Sharma's cheek

Sony TV took to its Twitter handle and released a promo video of TKSS' upcoming Holi episode. The caption read, ".@KapilSharmaK9 bhi nahi bach paaye Holi ki iss atrangi mubarak se! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

In the clip, Akshay said, "Is Holi ka na ek side effect bhi hai (There is a side effect of his Holi celebrations)", adding, "Jinki shakal dekhni bhi nahi hoti hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga k, gale mil k jaate hai. Geeli geeli chummiya deke jaate hai (The faces of those you don't like to see, even they apply colour on you and hug you and kiss you)." The video then sees the Sooryavanshi actor running towards Kapil, planting a kiss on Sharma's cheek and hugging him tightly. He also wished Kapil, ‘Holi Mubarak' (Happy Holi).

Recently, Akshay also arrived to promote one of the songs, named Bewafa, from his upcoming film, Bachchhan Paandey, on The Kapil Sharma Show. He dropped a short video on his Instagram handle which also featured Kapil Sharma. Akshay explained the meaning of bewafa, meaning disloyal. The clip starts with Kapil saying, "If you trust someone and he breaks your trust, then he is bewafa." Akshay quips, "anyone could be a traitor, including their close friends, family, acquaintances or those who work for them." Towards the end, the Padman actor says, "Mere life ka bewafa hai, Kapil.” Soon after that, Kapil pretends to walk away and says, "Ainvayi…". After that, the duo even shows their moves to the song.

Kapil Sharma breaks silence on rift rumours with Akshay Kumar

Earlier, Kapil Sharma also broke his silence on reports surrounding his spat with actor Akshay Kumar, quipping that everything is fine between them. Stating via Twitter, the comedian wrote, "Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have just spoke to paji n sorted all this". He continued, "It was just a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachchhan Paandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you."

