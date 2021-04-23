Amit Mistry's Death Leaves Television Industry In Grief, Celebrities Pay Respect

Actor Amit Mistry who was seen in films such as Shor In The City, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, A Gentleman and shows like Bandish Bandits passed away due to cardiac arrest on April 23, 2021, at the age of 47. The news has left many celebrities and friends from the industry shocked and they took to their social media accounts to express grief. Take a look below.

TV celebs mourn Amit Mistry's death

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi, who worked with Amit in the TV show Shubh Mangal Saavdhan took to Twitter and wrote, “Absolutely shocking and unbelievable .. Amit Mistry departed to Heavenly abode............still can’t believe it......”

Sumeet Raghavan, who also worked with Amit in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, tweeted, "The death of a dear friend has left us all shattered. We had done some crazy work,traveled the world with our gujarati play,had innumerable music sessions,fun, laughs and today he is no more. Amit mistry suffers a cardiac arrest. Yes we all have to die but this is just too much."

Actor Anup Soni retweeted a post and wrote, “Seriously ya...It's too shocking...”

Gautam Rode shared a picture of Amit and wrote, “RIP Amit Mistry. My heartfelt condolences to family and friends.”

Reposting a Tweet, Karan V Grover wrote, “Shocking and deeply saddening news #Amitmistry Peace be upon u brother.”

The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda also reposted a Tweet and said that Amit was his senior in college, they played and partied together. He wrote, "Was a senior of mine in college, a friend, a colleague. Did lots of plays together, partied together. Will miss him. Wonderful actor and a soulful singer. Gone too soon brother. May your soul rest in peace."

Arjun Bijlani took to Twitter and wrote, “RIP #Amitmistry” along with a heart breaking emoji.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his team on his official Instagram account. They posted a story that read, “we lost Amit Mistry”, alongside a picture from his Instagram account. The story was followed by a few stories of people who had posted about his death. Later, his team again put out a message revealing the reason for his death and said, “By heart attack today morning. Om Shanti.”

(Promo Image source: Amit Mistry Instagram)

