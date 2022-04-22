Amit Sadh Reportedly Dating British Actor Vivien Monory; Couple 'serious' About Each Other

Amit Sadh has been dating British actor Vivien Monory for the past seven months, with reports suggesting that the couple is 'quite serious' about each other. According to Hindustan Times, the duo first met in the UK, during the Kai Po Che star's trip last year. Confirming their relationship, a source stated that they don't wish to go public with it as both of them are 'extremely private' about their matters.

Spilling beans about their relationship, the source further mentioned, "They meet often, with Sadh travelling [to] countries for his lady love. Monory also visited India and explored the country with him. The couple went on a trip in November last year. Sadh also travelled to celebrate Monory’s 26th birthday in February.”

For the uninitiated, Vivien has to credit films like Ordinary Love (2019), The Drama Sessions (2014), and The Passing(2017) among others. She is also reportedly a jiu-jitsu expert, who enjoys tennis, horseriding, and reading among other things. According to the source, Sadh and Vivien share a common love for bikes and added, "Both of them are adrenaline junkies."

While Sadh hasn't mentioned anything about his relationship, he's often seen dropping mushy comments on Viven's Instagram posts. Earlier this month, Monory posted a gorgeous picture of her clad in a stunning red dress. In the caption, she mentioned, "Viv in Mallorca #spanishfever." Reacting to it, Sadh wrote, "Indeed !! #spanishfever !! And most stunning !!" Take a look.

What's on Amit Sadh's work front?

The actor will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the upcoming season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. Helmed by Vishal Mangalorkar, the crime thriller TV series also stars Nithya Menen in the lead role. Sadh will be reprising his role as officer Kabir Sawant.

Sadh also essayed the role of an Indian Army special forces officer in the web show Jeet Ki Zid, which was based on the life of a retired officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar. Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, the web series also starred Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. He is known for his projects like Kai Po Che, and Foonk 2 among others.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VMONORY/ @AMITSADH)