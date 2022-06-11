Season 14 of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is all set to return to Sony Entertainment Television soon. On Saturday, Sony TV shared a hilarious video of the game's host Amitabh Bachchan in which he could be seen giving a piece of advice to the audience to not fall into the trap of false information. The makers have not yet announced the date when the first episode of the new season will premiere.

Amitabh Bachchan announces KBC Season 14 with a hilarious clip

Taking to its official Twitter handle on June 11, Sony TV shared a video that saw Big B introducing a contestant Guddi to the audience. He then asks a question, "Which of these has GPS technology in them?" The options were: A) Typewriter, B) Television, C) Satellite and D) ₹2000 note." Guddi chooses Option D saying, "Not only her but the entire nation knew that the answer is option D."

After Amitabh Bachchan told her that her answer was incorrect, she asked the former if he was joking, to which he denied. The Jhund actor added, "it was you who took a joke as an answer to the question."

We all know that one person jo humein aisi unverified sansani khabrein sunata hai! Tag them in the comments and tell them that "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo."#KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Y2DgAyP3MH — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 11, 2022

Guddi then said, " I have seen it on news," and she blamed them for her incorrect answer. Big B told her, "Nahi nahi ho sakta hai unki galti ho lekin nuksaan toh aapka hogaya na (No, maybe it is their fault but it was your loss)?" Soon after that, Guddi started crying and the Runway 34 actor looked into the camera as he said, "Gyan jaha se bhi mile bator lijiye par pehle zara tatol lijiye (Before accepting any information verify it at first)."

Sharing the video, Sony TV captioned it, "We all know that one person jo humein aisi unverified sansani khabrein sunata hai! Tag them in the comments and tell them that "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo." #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned! @SrBachchan."

'Rs. 2000 currency notes do not have nano GPS tracking chip': Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

In 2016, the Government of India introduced new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2000 currency notes. Soon after that, a hoax message went viral on different messaging and social platforms including WhatsApp claiming that the new Rs. 2000 currency notes have a nano GPS chip (NGC) installed in them.

Later, dismissing the rumours of an electronic NGC on Rs. 2000 note, former Finance Minister of India, Arun Jaitley, clarified at a press conference that the information is baseless, stating that the Rs. 2000 note doesn’t have a nano GPS chip.

“From where did you come to know this? I haven’t heard of it,” said Jaitely.

Image: Twitter/@SonyTV