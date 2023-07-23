Amitabh Bachchan Begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Shoot, Shares Photos

The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is set to get a new season. The superstar shared several pictures from the set of the show, informing fans that he has started with the shoot

3 things you need to know

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The quiz show started in July 2000.

Registration for Season 15 started on April 29 this year.

Amitabh Bachchan begins a new journey

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to announce that the shoot of the Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 In the first tweet, he simply wrote, "It begins again KBC..." It was followed by a picture of the superstar from the set in which he is fixing his hair. In the caption, he wrote, "Working at it... KBC, prep."

(A screengrab from Amitabh Bachchan's tweet | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

He shared another picture from the set and captioned it as "Rehearsing again and again and again... for KBC..." In his last tweet, he shared a monochrome picture featuring him standing in front of a huge screen with the logo of KBC. he captioned it as "KBC!!"

(Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

When will KBC 15 air?

The makers announced the new season on April 18, and later that month, the team started with the registrations. However, the makers have not yet revealed when will the quiz show air on TV.

Amitabh Bachchan attended San Diego Comic-Con virtually

Big B, meanwhile, is busy with his next film Kalki 2892 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The first glimpse of the science fiction drama was released at the ongoing Comic Con in San Diego. The superstar attended the event virtually and interacted with the audience. The film is scheduled to release next year.