Amitabh Bachchan Goes Ballroom Dancing With Kriti Sanon On 'KBC' To Relive College Day

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will soon join Bollywood's icon, Amitabh Bachchan on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their film, Hum Do Hamare Do, which will release on October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. Pomo videos of the upcoming episode have been making the rounds and fans await its release next week. Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share an adorable video of herself and Amitabh Bachchan ballroom dancing on the sets of the show.

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen on the sets of KBC 13 to promote their next film, which will also star Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak. Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a video of herself ballroom dancing with the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan. Kriti Sanon began by going down on her knee and took Bachchan's hand before the two took the floor in the most graceful manner. The duo smiled from ear to ear as they enjoyed their dance together.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode of the show as he posted a collage of two pictures of him and Sanon dancing. In the caption of his post, he mentioned that the moment took him down memory lane as he recalled his years in college and Calcutta. He wrote in the caption, "Ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah. brought back those College and Calcutta days." Kriti Sanon donned an elegant red gown and paired it with simple jewellery, while Bachchan wore a smart suit.

The all-new poster from Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming release surfaced recently. The poster featured the entire cast, a happy family, as they leaned on each other's backs in traditional attire." The preview of the film was released some time ago, and it saw Rao and Sanon's characters adopt their parents. Sanon shared the teaser and wrote, "Yeh Diwali...Familywaali!

