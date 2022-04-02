Two decades and 13 seasons later, Kaun Banega Crorepati still enjoys a significant fan following across the nation. That was evident with the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show being on the list of the top TRPs of shows last year.

The show is all set to return with another season. As people are familiar, the season starts with the selection process for the 'hot seat' where a contestant sits and gets a chance to become a 'crorepati.' That process will be beginning in a week's time.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 registration to begin; unveils fun promo

The makers made the announcement with a fun-filled promo where a man lying on their rooftop with his wife, promises her that the day would come soon when he sets up a 'ground plus three storey' home for her, educates their children abroad and sing duets with her in Switzerland. In a time leap, it is then revealed that the man, decades later, makes the same promise to his wife.

Amitabh Bachchan then comes on the screen and says, "Sapne dekhke khush mat ho jaiye, unhe poora karne ke liye phone uthaiye. 9 April se shuru ho rahe hain mere sawaal aur aapke KBC registration. (Don't be happy just dreaming. Pick up the phone to fullfil those dreams. From 9 April, my questions begin, and so does the KBC registration).

No other details were revealed by the makers on the launch date of the season. However, considering that the last season had been launched in August last year, it could be possible that the season would be launched around the same time this year.

KBC 13 highlights

While no one could win the top Rs 7 crore, three contestants became 'crorepati', bagging the Rs 1 crore prize.

A highlight of the last season was the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' where several celebrities used to make \ appearances. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon,Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma, Neeraj Chopra, PR Sreejesh, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Hema Malini, Ramesh Sippy, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, John Abraham, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Kakkar and Badshah were some of the well-known names who played the game last season.