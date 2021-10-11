Amitabh Bachchan Looks Uber Cool In Green Shoes On KBC 13; Pairs Them With 'matching Suit'

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has his own unique style that makes a statement. The actor, who always inspires his fans to stay active and keep working, also gives away some major outfit goals. Big B leaves no chance at amazing his fans with his outfits on the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor recently donned a pair of green sneakers on a suit on the sets of KBC 13.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of KBC 13. In the photo, the actor was wearing a blue and black checked suit and his iconic bow tie. He completed his dapper look with green coloured sneakers. A closer look at the shoes revealed they were the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Glow." The pair of shoes glow in the dark colourway by Hollywood artist Kanye West. These shoes were released in 2019 and instantly became a hit. Sharing the photo, the legendary star wrote, "नीचे हरा boot, और ऊपर matching सूट." (Green boots on matching suit.) The actor's fans were thrilled to see the icon's cool look. Actor Riteish Deshmukh reacted to the photo and wrote, "Super cool." Rohit Roy could not keep himself from adoring Big B's dapper look. He commented, "Amit jiiiiii aren’t you the coolest !! Am definitely robbing these!!"

Big B's uber cool look

Big B is clearly in love with his shoes. As the veteran actor is celebrating his 79th birthday, he recently shared a social media post. The photo also featured his green shoes. The actor could be seen walking out of a building. He wore black pants and a grey jacket on his glowing shoes. He also carried two bags on his shoulder. Captioning the photo, the actor wrote, "walking into the 80th." Several Bollywood stars were amazed by Big B's dapper look. Ranveer Singh called him "Gangster," while Vijay Varma wrote, "So much swag!!" Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda also reacted to the photo. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "swag

Happy birthday sir."

On Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan last starred in the film Chehre. The actor has several films in his kitty. He will be featured in MayDay, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Project K, and the official Hindi remake of The Intern.

Image: Insatgaram/@amitabhbachchan