Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Fan-art Made By A Differently-abled Fan, Calls Him 'miracle'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is well respected in the industry and enjoys a huge fan following. Bachchan even met all his fans every Sunday outside his bungalow Jalsa, where he had a temporary stage to greet and meet his fans. But the actor had to stop the ritual due to the pandemic. However, the actor took out time and shared a fan art made by a differently-abled fan, who painted the actor standing outside the gates of Jalsa. As Bachchan shared the photo he called his fan a miracle and wrote that he missed his Sunday well-wishers at the Jalsa gate.

Amitabh Bachchan shares fan art made by a differently-abled fan

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a fan art that was made by his differently-abled fan. The painting featured the Chehre actor standing outside his bungalow Jalsa and greeting fans. The fan named Aayush painted the art piece with his legs, as the veteran actor shared the art he called his fan a miracle. Bachchan also wrote that the painting made him miss his fans who use to gather outside his house every Sunday before Covid. He wrote, "Aayush .. differently-abled .. paints with his feet .. miss the Sunday well-wishers at Jalsa gate and reminisces the visual he had witnessed .. the miracles of the Almighty .. he taketh .. but he giveth too."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting season 13 of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He will next be seen in the fantasy superhero film Brahmāstra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni Akkineni. Bachchan will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone. The original movie featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The role was initially offered to Rishi Kapoor but after he passed away, Bachchan was roped in to replace him. The veteran actor has also signed Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer, Nag Ashwin's untitled sci-fi film. The actor will also be seen alongside South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna for the movie Goodbye.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan