Amitabh Bachchan Stunned To Learn 'people Charge For Sharing Posts Online'; Gets Advice

The fourteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati kicked off earlier this week with a star-studded event. The questions, prizes, and fun-filled moments have been entertaining fans since the launch of the latest season. A glimpse of this was seen in the latest promo from the forthcoming episode of KBC 14.

Amitabh Bachchan amazed to know people charge money for promoting things on social media

In a new promo of KBC 14, the actor-host Amitabh Bachchan could be seen interacting with the contestant Nidhi Katiyar who has her makeup brand and is a content creator. Big B was curious and asked what 'content creator' meant. The latter replied, “Sir, aap bhi toh content create karte hain (You are also content creator).” However, the legend quipped that he doesn’t know what he creates and that he just obliges requests from people to promote their ventures on social media.

Nidhi asked him if he does all of it for free and Bachchan was stunned as he said, “Log iske bhi paise lete hain (People charge money for this)?” Nidhi replied, “Yes sir. You are an influencer, see your audience. You should set your commercial.” The banter between the host-contestant left the audience in splits.

On the professional front, apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, which began airing on August 7, Bachchan has numerous projects in his kitty including Brahmastra, Adipurush, Project K, Uunchai, and Goodbye. Out of these projects, he will first be seen in Brahmastra next month, which also stars Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna.