Amitabh Bachchan Turns 'cool Dude' With Badshah On KBC; Rapper Exclaims, 'mummyyyyy'

Amitabh Bachchan is a man of many talents and among the various hats he has donned in his life, one is that of a singer. Apart from iconic yesteryear songs like Rang Barse, he has also lent his voice to a genre finding more popularity in Hindi films in recent years, rap music. The veteran has put on his rapping skills in songs like Genie Rap from Aladdin and Aukaat from Badla.

However, he did not perform with the typical hand gestures or dress up as some of the rappers, with many chains, sunglasses and more in these music videos. Although, Big B finally donned the look of the rapper as well on Kaun Banega Crorepati. In one of the recent episodes, rapper Badshah can be seen jamming with Mr Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan becomes 'cool dude' with Badshah on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to drop a photo with Badshah from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B had multiple chains around his neck over his suit and also donned big sunglasses. He also seemed to be doing some moves, while imitating the Paani Paani artist.

In the caption, the 79-year-old wrote that he was doing the 'cool dude' with Badshah, and seemed to have enjoyed the experience, using a laughing emoji.

Badshah replied to the post, 'mummyyyyy' along with emotional and shocked emojis. The rapper seemed to have called out to his mother out of the excitement of sharing the same space with the legend.

This is not the first time that rapping has become a talking point on Kaun Banega Crorepati in recent days. A few days ago, Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his Bollywood debut as a rapper in Gully Boy, had also rapped on the hit show as he arrived to promote his film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Apart from his rapping skills, Bachchan had even displayed his dancing skills a few days ago. He had performed a ball dance with Kriti Sanon when she had come on the show for the promotion of her film Hum Do Hamare Do. He also danced with Akshay Kumar when he arrived with Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty for the promotions of Sooryavanshi.