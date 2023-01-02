'Amma You Mean A Lot To Me...': Sheezan Khan's Family Releases Tunisha's Alleged Audio

After claiming Sheezan Khan's innocence, the actor's family has released audio alleging it to be part of a conversation between late actress Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan's mother.

According to Sheezan's family, the audio is from September 5, 2022, where Tunisha can be heard referring to his mother as 'Amma'. While Sheezan's mother cannot be heard talking, Tunisha is also heard sobbing in the purported audio.

Sheezan is currently in Thane Central Jail after being arrested for abetment to the suicide of 20-year-old Tunisha, who was found hanging in the restroom on the sets of the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul serial on December 24.

'Amma you mean a lot to me': Tunisha in alleged audio

"Amma you mean a lot to me, you don't even know. That's why I feel like sharing everything with you. I will tell you whatever is on my mind. I don't know what is happening to me," Tunisha was heard saying in the alleged audio released by the family. This comes after Sheezan's family spoke for the first time after Tunisha's mother levelled serious allegations against the actor and her mother.

Sheezan's lawyer too alleged that Tunisha had a troubled relationship with her mother and blamed her family for her death. The jailed actor's sister Falaq Naaz claimed that she treated Tunisha like her own sister.

"We had also planned Tunisha's birthday and her mother also knew about it," Falaq said. "Tunisha did not want to work, she wanted to travel. But her mother could not take care of her," she alleged adding that she would have been alive "if her mother had taken care of her properly".

Tunisha's mother, on the other hand, has been claiming that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha and physically hurt her which forced her daughter to commit suicide. Speaking to Republic, she also alleged that Tunisha caught Sheezan cheating on her with another woman through WhatsApp chats following which the two broke up.

Countering this allegation, Falaq claimed that Sheezan did not have any "secret girlfriend". During a public appearance earlier today, Sheezan's family also said Tunisha used to 'panic' on hearing the name Sanjeev Kaushal, her uncle. Whereas, Tunisha's mother had told Republic that Tunisha's behaviour had changed after she got deeply involved with Sheezan's family.