What Amrapali Sinha Learnt About Her Family Amid COVID-19 Lockdown?

Actor Amrapali Sinha feels that the Coronavirus lockdown has made her a more responsible mom. In a report carried out by a news source, the popular TV actor said that people don't get to enjoy much time with their children due to the rush of a busy life. She added that most of her time amid the lockdown is spent with her son, from taking care of his food to his health.

Amrapali Sinha on being more responsible

The report reveals that Amrapali Sinha gave a haircut to her son and also made him learn the mathematics tables. The Bahu Begam actor has also made him learn a lot of spellings and grammar. Sinha feels that the quarantine has made her a more responsible mom. Amrapali Sinha, along with her husband Yash Sinha, makes sure that her son plays and enjoys his time in the lockdown.

In an earlier interview with the same portal, Amrapali Sinha said that she has grown up in a joint family and is lucky that she gets to live with a big family even after her marriage. The actor seems to love being a part of a joint family as she described the experiences as receiving a triple scoop of your favourite ice-cream. She added that it feels really nice when the entire family sits down together to have a meal.

Amrapali Sinha further added that having a joint family has provided her with an extra dose of unconditional love and support. She revealed that her in-laws and everyone else are very fond of her son, Kabir. The Qubool Hai actor believes that raising him in a joint family set-up will make him more mature and caring. She added that staying together during the quarantine is just like a family vacation for all of them.

The actor took to her social media on May 14 to share a small awareness video with her fans. Amrapali Sinha collaborated with multiple artists like Yash Sinha, Padmini Kolhapure, Manish Raisinghani, and more. Titled Ajeeb Baat Hai, the video made people aware of the things that people are currently unable to do even in the free time they have, like not being able to go on a vacation, not being able to go on a long drive even when the roads are not busy, not being able to shake hands with people when the hands are excessively clean and more. She captioned the post, Ajeeb Baat Hai 💫

Ajeeb Baat hai ✨ Here is a small awareness video that we are a part of to spread the awareness to our people to stay home and stay safe 🙏🏻". [sic]

