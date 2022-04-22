Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol Open Up On IVF Struggle; Reveal Pain Of Losing Baby Via Surrogacy

Actor Amita Rao and husband RJ Anmol took to their YouTube channel, Couple of Things, to open up about their struggle with pregnancy. According to the celebrity couple, it almost took four years for Amrita Arora to conceive their son, Veer.

The pregnancy journey wasn't an easy one for the couple as they had to opt for different methods including IVF, IUI, surrogacy, homoeopathy and Ayurveda.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol talk about their pregnancy struggle

In the clip, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol revealed that they began the journey back in 2016 when their doctor suggested IUI for them. Unfortunately, it did not turn out to be fruitful for the couple. They were then asked to go for surrogacy. Amrita said, "Of course, there are many factors that the baby will get a lot of qualities of that surrogate mother and not what the original mother can give to the baby."

After interviewing the surrogate, the couple went ahead with the process, which turned out to be successful. Amrita and Anmol were overjoyed when their surrogate became pregnant. The couple recalled getting a call from their doctor who informed them about their child's heartbeat. However, in a tragic turn of events, a few days later the surrogate suffered a miscarriage. "It still breaks my heart," said Anmol.

After the heartbreaking event, the couple did not lose faith as they tried IVF, which did not bear any results on their first attempt. But the duo decided to opt for it again. "Every time the nurse used to come to give me those hormonal shots I used to hate it. They were painless but I used to hate it. After that, I decided not to do IVF again," said Amrita. The duo recalled visiting gynaecologists in and around for almost three years before moving to an ayurvedic process.

"The medicines are very heaty and I was getting all these rashes on my face. Every time I had these my skin used to burst with the rash and I used to tell the doctor that the medicines aren't agreeing with me," recalled Amita. After constantly struggling and failing multiple times, Amrita's result eventually turned positive in March 2020. They finally welcomed son Veer into their lives in November 2022.

(Image: @amrita_rao_insta/Instagram)