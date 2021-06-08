Amyra Dastur And Priyank Sharma's New Music Video Out! Hina Khan Showers Love

The music video for the song, Pind Khali Lagda starring Amyra Dastur and Priyank Sharma is finally out. The song has been sung by Palak Muchhal, while Amjad Nadeem has penned the lyrics. The music video features a love story between Amyra and Priyank and was released a few hours ago via Zee Music's official Youtube channel. The song has received quite a lot of love upon it's release from fans and celebrities alike.

Hina Khan showers her love

As the music video for Pind Khali Lagda was launched, Priyank Sharma also took to his Instagram handle to share the news. The actor shared a short clip from the video along with the caption, "This one is going to be your 'fall in love' song for a very long time. #PindKhaliLagda song out now!". Take a look at Priyank Sharma's Instagram post below -

Indian television actress, Hina Khan then reshared Priyank Sharma's Instagram post on her own story. She congratulated Sharma and Dastur for their latest music video and also wrote about how they'd both done a good job. The actress even provided a swipe-up link for fans so they could watch the music video themselves. Take a look at Hina Khan's story below -

More about Amyra Dastur and Priyank Sharma's music video

The music video for Pind Khali Lagda, is set in a small village in North India. The music video begins with Amyra talking to Priyank over the phone, as the former tells the latter to come back home since she misses him. The two eventually hang up, while Priyank reminisces about times spent with his wife before they got married, as the song plays in the background.

He eventually returns home, after finding a sweater that she gave him before they got together. The two then meet and are very happy to see one another. The song's title as well as the lyrics talk about how the entire village seems empty and lonely when you aren't with the one you love. Even though the video was released only a few hours ago, it has already received over 100k views on Youtube. Take a look -

