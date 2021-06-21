Amyra Dastur And Stebin Ben's 'Zara Zara' Out Now; Fans In Love With Stebin's Voice

Amyra Dastur starrer Zara Zara was recently premiered on YouTube and it has been receiving a raving response from the audience. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben, who is also a part of the music video. The short clip showcases the story of a couple who are madly in love but end up having an argument and violent fights, resulting in incompatibility. Most Stebin Ben fans have been listening to the new piece on loop as they love the melody and the catchy tune.

Amyra Dastur and Stebin Ben’s new song

The song Zara Zara is a recent song by Stebin Ben that has gone viral on the internet for its appealing composition. The song has been composed by Piyush Shankar while the lyrics have been penned by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. The video kicks off in a stunning hilly region which has been covered in snow and ice. The two protagonists are seen in the middle of an argument as Amyra gears up the leave the small wooden cabin. She is seen packing her bags while being visibly upset about a recent argument that broke out. The couple is seen splitting up with tears in their eyes while the soothing melody plays in the background.

The song, Zara Zara, talks about heartbreak and tells the tale of two people who fit in perfectly with each other. The song has been given a melancholic touch and the vocals by Stebin are a major driving factor in this piece. Have a look at the Zara Zara music video here.

In the comments section of the video, various people have spoken highly of the song and its various elements. Some of the fans are in awe of Stebin Ben’s mesmerizing voice which reflects pain and longing. Have a look at a few of the comments on the song here.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ZARA ZARA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.