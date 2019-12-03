Ananya Panday On Her Bigg Boss Obsession And Cutting A BB-themed Cake On Her 17th Birthday

Ananya Panday is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor, in one of her recent interviews, revealed that she is a big-time fan of the TV reality shows, Bigg Boss. Recently, she also managed to be on the show. She was on the sets of Bigg Boss to promote her movie. Ananya Panday, in her recent interview with IANS, revealed how her family took her obsession for Bigg Boss seriously and bought her a Bigg Boss themed cake for her 17th birthday. She gave this interview after her visit to Bigg Boss 13 for the promotion of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday reveals her obsession for Bigg Boss

During her visit to Bigg Boss 13, Ananya revealed that Bigg Boss is a part of her daily routine and that nobody in her house talks when she is watching the show. The actor while talking to Salman Khan told that she religiously watches the show regularly while she is having dinner or in case she misses it, she watches it online the next day.

In her interview with IANS, she told that her obsession with Bigg Boss is so huge that on her 17th birthday, her mother Bhavana Panday got her a special Bigg Boss themed cake. The actor mentioned that she has been watching the show ever since then and she also bonds with her mom over the show. Furthermore, she added that she is one of those obsessed fans who would ask everyone to keep quiet if the show is coming on TV.

Ananya Panday informed that she was overwhelmed when she got to know that she would be going to Bigg Boss to promote her upcoming film. The actor was quoted saying that she was in awe and wasn’t able to speak in excitement. Ananya also revealed that she was overwhelmed to see Salman Khan in real life. She added that she couldn't believe that she was on the show which she has been watching for so many years.

