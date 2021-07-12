Anaya Soni Seeks Financial Help For Kidney Treatment, Fans Pray 'get Well Soon'

Naamkarann actress Anaya Soni who has been hospitalised for some time is now seeking financial help from people. She recently took to Instagram and sent a video message to fans from a hospital bed while requesting help. In the post, she revealed that her health is deteriorating and her kidneys are only two percent functional. The actress is currently admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai. In the video, the actress gave a detailed account of her health while sharing her bank account details for people to help.

Anaya Soni seeks financial help after hospitalisation

In the video, she is heard saying, "Hi guys! I am hospitalised and I came live to tell people why I am hospitalised. I am hospitalised because my kidneys are not functioning well. It is only working two percent." She also shared details of some of her vital stats. According to various media reports, the dialysis is yet to begin and they are looking for a donor. In the video, she said, "I want to come back with a bang, I want to entertain you guys. I do not want to be this."



Several fans of the actress were quick to send in their recovery wishes while praying for her. One of the users wrote, “Get well soon... Don't worry..... Be happy.” Another user wrote, “Wish you a speedy recovery, brave girl” while a third user chimed in and wrote, “Get well soon Anaya, Please don't take tension, everything will be all right. I'll Pray for uh, be positive.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “U are a very very strong girl” According to reports, Anaya has exhausted all her savings in her treatment and now she is left with nothing to carry her treatment in the hospital. Meanwhile, apart from her recent outing in Naamkarann, Anaya has also worked in shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan and Ronit Roy's Adalat. She has also worked in a few films including Take it Easy (2015) and Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara (2016).

IMAGE: ANAYASONI/Instagram



