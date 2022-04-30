Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Girl Lucy Eve Via Surrogate; Shares First Picture With Her

TV personality Andy Cohen recently announced the arrival of his second child, daughter Lucy Eve, as he shared the little's one's first glimpse on social media. The 53-year-old shared an adorable post introducing Lucy, while also thanking the 'rock star' surrogate and others for making this 'miracle' happen. The TV honcho also has a son named Benjamin, who he also welcomed via surrogacy in 2019.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, April 30, Cohen dropped a heart-melting picture from the hospital, as he held his newborn in his arms. In the caption, he wrote, "HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy." Take a look.

Fans and a host of famous personalities took to the comments section to congratulate the star. Khloe Kardashian mentioned, "Congratulations!!!!! How wonderful and blessed is your family!!! May God bless you all!" while Paris Hilton mentioned, "Congratulations!!." Southern Charm fame Craig Conover added, “Andy!! You sure know how to fill everyone’s hearts up with love don’t you.”

Welcoming his first child back in 2019, Cohen dropped a back-and-white picture alongside his son and wrote, "He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen." He continued, "I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

Back in August last year, Andy opened up about his plans to expand his family. He told E! News, "You know, I’m working on it," and added that he would love to see it happen soon. He also told ET that having a second child would be nice for Benjamin. He continued, "I'm a single parent, and so it's just us. There's always people around, but I think it will be nice for him."

On the work front, he continues to serve as an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, host of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, and Andy Cohen Live among other projects.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BRAVOANDY)