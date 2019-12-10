Andy Whyment Looking Forward To Getting Back To 'boring' Life After 'I'm A Celeb'

I'm a Celebrity runner-up Andy Whyment said that being voted runner-up on the show won't change him and that he is looking forward to getting back to his 'normal, boring life'. The 38-year-old who is famous for playing Kirk Sutherland in the British ITV soap opera, Coronation Street will also be returning to the cobbles very soon. While talking to an international media outlet Whyment said that he will still remain himself and still go to Asda every Friday and will do the big shop with his wife Nichola and his two kids. He further added that getting famous won't change him.

The Mancunian actor says that he loves playing Kirk as it is one of those characters who float about and is never really heavily involved. He went on to say that he will be going back to his job and feels privileged to have been a part of Coronation Street for 19 years. Now that he has done one of the biggest reality shows in the United Kingdom he called it a win-win situation and said that the coming second in the show means a lot to him and his fans have been voting for Andy Whyment and not Kirk from Corrie. Whyment further revealed that he also broke down at the end of the show as he was blocked from seeing Nichola for a few minutes as winner Jacqueline Jossa took centre stage.

'Most amazing experience'

While talking to an international media outlet, the actor went on to say that there is no chance of him ever singing. He also plans on spending his I'm A Celebrity fee to pay off his mortgage and put some into savings. Whyment also took on social media to tell his fans that he is on his way back to celebrate Christmas with his family. Whyment tweeted, “Back with the family, what an amazing experience I had in the jungle, I just want to say thank you so much with all my heart for everyone that voted for me you don’t know how much it means to me finishing 2nd, thanks”.

In another Instagram post, he wrote, On our way back home, looking forward to getting back and putting the Christmas decorations up. Thanks, Australia it’s been emotional and the most amazing experience of my life, thanks again for the support UK”.

