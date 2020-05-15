Pavitra Bhagya Actor Aneri Vajani Opens Up About Trolling, Says 'I Don't Let It Affect Me'

Aneri Vajani, who is known for playing the character of Pranti Mishra in Pavitra Bhagya, recently spoke about online trolling. Aneri Vajani is known for other serials as well and has been a popular face in the Indian television circuit. Being a popular actor, she has been a target for several online trolling instances, according to a news portal. Hence, the actor decided to address this issue in an interview with a news portal.

Pavitra Bhagya actor Aneri Vajani speaks about trolling, says 'I don't let it affect me'

When asked about her way of dealing with trolls and if she gets affected by it, Aneri Vajani said that she does not read the comments she receives. The actor further added that over time, she has stopped reading comments and only pays attention to the comments from her well-wishers and friends. Further on, Aneri Vajani revealed that even if she happens to glance over such a comment, she ignores it completely and does not let it affect her in any way possible.

According to a news portal, Aneri Vajani was trolled in 2017 when she posted a picture of herself in a bikini. She had posted this picture on the occasion of Yoga Day and was trolled for it. During the same interview, the actor revealed that back in school no one would dare to rag her due to her aura. Hence, according to Aneri Vajani, she still maintains that aura and does not let such things affect her in any way. After this short session, Aneri Vajani resumed talking about her life amid the lockdown. She also cleared up any rumours about her show Pavitra Bhagya being cancelled. Further on, she mentioned that she has taken this time in lockdown to further polish her cooking skills and finds its amusing.

