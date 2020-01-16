The Debate
The Debate
Aneri Vajani's Quirky Looks Will Make You Want To Change Your Style

Television News

Aneri Vajani is one of the popular Indian television actors. Take a look at some of her quirky looks that will make you want to change your fashion.

Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani is one of the rising actors in the Indian television industry. She is best known for her role as Nisha Gangwal in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Saanjh Mathur in Beyhadh and Pari Malhotra in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Vajani has played some great roles and has made her mark in the industry. She also has a growing fan base on social media. Vajani along with acting also loves experimenting with her personal style. Listed below are some of Aneri Vajani's quirky looks that will make you want to change your fashion. 

Aneri Vajani's Instagram: Best quirky looks of the Beyhadh actor

Aneri Vajani's Instagram photos are super quirky with the actress sporting some great outfits with quirky poses. The Beyhadh actor has charmed her audience. Fans wanted to see her in Beyhadh 2 but Vajani has decided to not be a part of Beyhadh 2. Fans, on the other hand, are excited to see Vajani do some other series soon. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

