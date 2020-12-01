Anerji Vajani Drives Away Midweek Blues By Dressing Up In Black Gown; See Pic

Pavitra Bhagya actor Aneri Vajani recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures showing off her outfit and makeup. The actor donned a black gown with mesh sleeve detailing. For makeup, she opted for black smokey eyes and nude lips. Aneri Vajani completed her look with statement earrings and a sleek open hair look.

Fans in a huge number complimented Aneri Vajani’s photos. Celebrities like Rajesh Khattar and Taanvi Thaker also appreciated the actor’s pictures. Take a look at Aneri Vajani's Instagram photos.

Aneri Vajani's 'Mirchi' video

Earlier, Aneri Vajani shared a video of her showing off her ethnic outfit. She was dressed in a red ethnic dress and accessorised it with statement jewellery. She also added a montage of her getting ready and walking in order to flaunt her outfit. Take a look at Aneri Vajani's video.

Aneri Vajani recently went on a vacation to Goa. The actor shared a video where she enjoyed her 'palat' moment. The actor was spotted standing on the balcony holding her hat and as the camera turned towards her she gave a look to the camera by turning back. She also added the music of 'Feeling Good' to express her mood. She was seen donning a floral print top paired with white wide-leg pants. She also did a little hair flip as she turned towards the camera. Take a look.

Aneri Vajani started her career in 2012. She is best known for her role as Nisha Gangwal in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Saanjh Mathur in Beyhadh and Pari Malhotra in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Currently, the actor portrays the role of Pranati Mishra in the show Pavitra Bhagya. The television series is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It aired from March 2, 2020, to October 2, 2020, on Colors TV and starred Aneri Vajani, Kunal Jaisingh, Vaishnavi Prajapati and Riva Arora in key roles. It is a story about Pranati and Reyansh who meet because of their child who they gave up 8 years ago.

