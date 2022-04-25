Anil Kapoor is back to the OTT platform with yet another action-drama flick, Thar. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor will feature alongside his son, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik in the lead roles. The actors of the forthcoming action-drama are busy promoting Thar and recently, they appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the same.

Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik indulge in fun banter with Kapil Sharma on TKSS

Sony TV took to its verified Instagram handle and shared a promo video from an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. As per the promo, the show will have Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Mukti Mohan as guests as they arrived to promote their forthcoming film, Thar. The actors could be seen indulging in fun banter with the host Kapil with the latter cracking jokes on the Thar star cast. Watch here:

Kapil Sharma praises Anil Kapoor for his fitness, mocks fun at Satish Kaushik

In the video, Kapil can be seen praising Anil Kapoor for 'maintaining himself' at this age as well, while he mocked fun at Satish Kaushik by saying, "Satish sir ka bhi manna padega, 30 saal pehle bhi baap ka role kar sakte the, aur aaj bhi kar sakte hai” (Have to applaud Satish sir too, he could do those dad roles 30 years ago, and today too, he can pull off that feat). Soon after this, the audience as well as the Thar cast were left in splits.

Sony TV captioned the post, "Don’t miss the madness this weekend #thar #thekapilsharmashow #tkss @satishkaushik2178 @anilskapoor @muktimohan @rajsingh_chaudhary @tksshowofficial". Mukti Mohan". Mukti Mohan commented on the post, "Partnerrrrr Kitna hasaya aapne ufff! Always grateful to have performed with a legendary partner like YOU! Especially, as Shamsher in this episode, you were phenomenal love you Kapu partner!"

More on Thar

The film marks Anil Kapoor and Satish's reunion after their 2002 flick Badhaai Ho Badhaai. Recently, during the trailer launch event of Thar, Anil Kapoor shared how he felt reuniting with Satish Kaushik. He said, "We love being a part of the director's vision and we love acting. We both love laughing, and making fun of ourselves." The film follows Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial