Aniruddh Dave Pens Emotional Note On Wife’s B'day From Hospital: 'You Gave Me Strength'

TV actor Aniruddh Dave who is recuperating from COVID-19 and is hospitalised for the last 29 days, took to Instagram and penned an emotional note for his wife Shubhi on her birthday. Apart from wishing his wife, Aniruddh who has shifted from ICU and is on oxygen support updated his fans about his health and revealed that 'I am a patient so I have to keep patience.' The actor shared a picture with his wife and son and spoke about the uncertain times.

Aniruddh Dave pens emotional note for wife Shubhi



The actor in his heartwarming note wrote about how he is been struggling each day to fight the disease and emerge as a warrior. The actor wrote that he has been deriving ‘immense strength’ from his wife and his son Anishq. He wrote that for the last 15 years in Mumbai, he has learned to keep patience. The actor looked back at the time when he was in the ICU and recalled how he once decided to give up, but later his wife’s face was something that kept him going.



“I would have actually given up on 30, 1 and 2 when you had come to see me, though I couldn't recollect you and I was unable to recognize you, then I overheard someone calling out his wife’s name and said that ‘she had come to see him once in the ICU.’ “I later thought that non vaccinated, non-COVID history u came all the way to see me, leaving Anishq, when the doctor said. The situation is critical, infection is severe, U and my son. Gave me an example of courage. This is the very tough time where every day I lose hope and every day you boost.”



Further, he spoke about his future plans and wrote, ‘There is so much to be done, Anishq needs to learn swimming, skating and become a horse rider like me. Trust me, today all the beeps of medical equipment, the tune of others ventilators and monitors are sounding like happy birthday tune in hospital.”



At last, while concluding the post, the actor thanked his wife for the support, love, and prayers and also expressed his respect for all her posts that she wrote while seeking prayers from the people. “Seeing love, blessings, and prayers my eyes welled up, again grateful to all of u. And those who wishing and doing prayers. Love u yaar. Well Shubhi, the days u stayed here. When I was serious. In ICU. I can't forget that ever..this love n bond is forever. You are more than a better half,” he concluded.

IMAGE: ANIRUDDHA DAVE/Instagram



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.