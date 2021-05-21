Aniruddh Dave Shares Health Update After Coming Out Of ICU, To Remain On Oxygen Support

TV actor Aniruddh Dave who was in ICU after contracting COVID-19 is out from the Intensive Care Unit and is recuperating from the illness. He took to Instagram and shared a health update with fans and thanked them for their constant prayers. He shared a throwback picture with his newly born kid and revealed that he is still on oxygen support but wants to breathe on his own soon.

Aniruddha Dave out of ICU

The actor shared that he could feel the positivity while lying on the hospital bed for the last 22 days, and he feels indebted towards everyone for their messages of hope and recovery. He penned a heart-warming note and mentioned that lying on the bed, he could feel the ‘love, care, wishes, blessings, prayers of all.’ He further mentioned that he had an ‘85% lung infection’ which will take time to recover. Aniruddh wrote that he is in no hurry as he just wants to breathe on his own and he is positive towards the same. While concluding the note, he wrote “Getting emotional brings down my saturation... Just saw the monitor... I know everything will be fine soon ... this too shall pass... day - 22 keep praying - for the universe."

His wife Shubhi Ahuja also shared the same message on her Instagram while thanking fans for their constant support and wishes for the actor. On April 23, Aniruddh Dave had posted his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram, when he was shooting for a show in Bhopal. "Tested COVID positive," read the caption on his post.

His wife who has been constantly by his side had been updating the fans about his health. She had revealed in an emotional post earlier how she has to leave their 2-month-old son back at home to be with Aniruddh at the hospital. She wrote, "While I'm on d way to Aniruddh who critically suffering at d moment .. I had to leave back home my 2-month-old Anishq and this definitely the biggest challenge I have faced as on one side he is dependent on me as I was nursing him & on d another side I need to be beside Aniruddh as well... Having d toughest time of my life. PLEASE PRAY, I request every dear one, our friends, family, colleagues, fans of Aniruddh. (At this point in time, Aniruddh and Anishq’s father needs your prayers badly. Together we can heal him by praying for his well-being.)

(IMAGE:ANIRUDDH_DAVE/ Instagram/ ANIRUDDHROCKSTAR/Facebook)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.