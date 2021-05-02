Aniruddh's Wife Shubhi Ahuja Is Having 'toughest Time Of Her Life' As Dave Battles COVID

Actor Aniruddh Dave of Patiala Babes fame on Saturday was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated due to COVID-19. Dave's wife and actor Shubhi Ahuja took to her Instagram handle and wrote that she is having the 'toughest time of her life'.

Shubhi wrote that she left her 2-month old baby to visit Dave who is hospitalized in Bhopal. Dave contracted the virus when he was shooting for a show in the city.

Shubhi wrote, "While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life."

She urged fans to pray for her husband and wrote, "PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare."

Dave, who started his career with theatre, made his TV acting debut in 2008 with the show Raajkumar Aaryyan. He went on to appear in serials like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Phulwa, and Patiala Babes. He has also acted in films like Tere Sang, Shorgul and is awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom.

Aniruddh Dave and Shubhi Ahuja worked together in Zee Tv’s Bandhan in 2014 and Sony Sab Tv’s drama series Y.A.R.O ka Tashan in 2017. According to Bollywood Shadi, they never really talked much with each other as co-stars on Bandhan but it was their family who did their match-making as both of their parents worked in the education department in Rajasthan.

The couple got engaged on July 13, 2015, and they tied the knot on November 15 in the same year. The couple got married in an imperial manner in Jaipur and the ceremonies were celebrated for good 15 days.