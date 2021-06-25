Anirudh Dave Discharged From Hospital After Long Battle With COVID, Pens An Emotional Note

Patiala Babes fame Anirudh Dave, has finally been discharged from the hospital after being admitted for 55 days. The actor was first hospitalized in May after contracting COVID-19. Anirudh, who underwent treatment in Bhopal has taken to social media to thank people for their efforts to keep him safe.

Anirudh Dave pens an emotional note after being discharged

Anirudh Dave took to social media earlier today to inform his followers that he has been discharged from the hospital after 55 days. He shared the happy news on Twitter along with a picture of him with the hospital staff. The actor donned a white kurta.

Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FfVyzZ8C76 — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 25, 2021

Announcing his discharge, the actor wrote, “Such emotional moment after 55 days I am discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude.” The actor’s fans rushed to retweet the same and expressed their happiness to see him back. “Good to see you all hail and healthy! Take care,” is what a fan penned in response.

Anirudh Dave's Covid battle

Anirudh was admitted to the Chirayu Medical Hospital in Bhopal and was giving his health updates on social media since May 20, 2021. Earlier, the actor had shared a selfie from the hospital where he was seen resting while on oxygen support. He first contracted the virus while shooting for a web series in Bhopal in April and was put in ventilator support till May 20. He had informed that he has been on oxygen support as he was diagnosed with 85% lung infection.

Anirudh Dave's TV shows and movies

Anirudh Dave who has featured in films like Tere Sang, Shorgul, and Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti was last seen in Bell Bottom released in 2020. Meanwhile, Anirudh Dave's tv shows career includes roles like Inspector Hanuman Singh in Patiala Babes, Lakhiya in Phulwa, and Rajveer in Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. He was also seen playing the lead in the show Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan. He is also a part of the ongoing series Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

IMAGE: ANIRUDH DAVE'S INSTAGRAM

