Anirudh Dave Opens Up About 55 Days Of Hospitalisation, Says 'my Body Had Given Up'

Patiala Babes actor Anirudh Dave has finally been discharged from the hospital after being admitted for 55 days. The actor was first hospitalized in May after contracting COVID-19. Anirudh, who underwent treatment in Bhopal has taken to social media to thank people for their prayers to keep him safe.

Anirudh Dave's hospitalisation experience

In an interview with Hindustan Times, television actor Anirudh Dave spoke about being hospitalized for a long period of time. He stated that two months is a long time to be hospitalized and to see patients suffering, severe cases with various infections, hearing them howling in pain was quite tough. The actor explained that it was a very painful time and he couldn't shut the other patients out as well as everyone was in one room in the ICU.

Dave further spoke about his experience and added that even after he shifted to a private room, it was very difficult to overlook the emergency situations and the hustle-bustle in the hospital and it is something he can never forget. He admitted that the support of his family, doctors, nursing staff, and friends from the entertainment industry helped tremendously. He said that Karma does matter and he earned a second chance at life because of some good deeds he did in the past. The Patiala Babes actor shared that even talking about the whole experience now makes him very emotional and because he had an oxygen mask on at all times, he would talk to people in sign language or text a bit to keep the positive energy.

Anirudh Dave took to his Twitter handle a few days ago to inform his followers that he has been discharged from the hospital after 55 days. He shared the happy news on the social networking site along with a picture of him with the hospital staff. The actor donned a white kurta. Announcing his discharge, the actor wrote, “Such emotional moment after 55 days I am discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude.”

Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FfVyzZ8C76 — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 25, 2021

Anirudh Dave's movies and shows

Anirudh Dave has featured in a few films like Tere Sang, Shorgul, Bell Bottom and Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. The actor is known for his television roles like Inspector Hanuman Singh in Patiala Babes, Lakhiya in Phulwa, and Rajveer in Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. He was also seen in the lead role in the show Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan.

