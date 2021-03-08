Anita Date Shares Some Beautiful Memories With The Entire Cast Of 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko'

Actor Anita Date is known for her work in Marathi films, but most popularly, she's known for her character Radhika on the show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Anita Date portrayed the character of Radhika, a simple middle-class woman who builds an empire of business after her husband disowns her and cheats on her with another woman. Anita Date's character spoke for several women who go through the same situation and inspired them to bounce back on their own feet. With the show airing its last episode on March 7, 2021, Anita Date shared some of her best moments on the show, in an Instagram post.

Anita Date shares pics with Mazhya Navryachi Bayko cast

Anita Date shared some goofy pictures from the sets of her show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Most of the pictures she shared included behind-the-scenes pictures, taken in between shots while some images were stills from one of the episodes of the show. She made an IGTV video of the collection of pictures with the song 'Yaaro Dosti Badi Hi Hasin Hai', playing in the background. The video included Anita Date's pictures with the entire cast of the show. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko cast includes actors Rasika Sunil as Shanaya, Abhijeet Khandkekar as Gurunath and Ruchira Jadhav as Maya amongst others.

Apart from the lead actors, the video also included pictures of some actors who played a supporting role on the show. It included actor Adwait Dadarkar aka Saumitra, Radhika's second husband. Actor Isha, who was seen as Shanaya for a short period on the show, and Kishori Ambiye, who was seen as Shanaya's mother.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko followed the story of a man named Gurunath who cheats on his wife Radhika with one of his colleagues. When Radhika bounces back and becomes the CEO of a company, Gurunath faces a downfall. Over the years, several characters were introduced on the show, but Gurunath remained notorious and selfish. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko ending revealed that all the people in Gurunath's life disown him and teach him a lesson.

