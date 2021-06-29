Anita Hassanandani 'almost Cropped Herself Out' From Her Family Pic Due To THIS Reason!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani is a proud mommy and wife as she recently took to her social media to gush about the 'good-looking boys' in her life. Not shying away from sharing moments of her family life on the internet, the actress along with her husband Rohit Reddy has amassed millions of followers on Instagram. Continuing the saga, take a look at Anita Hassanandani's family picture and the reason she almost cropped herself out of one of it.

Anita Hassanandani's family picture

It is nothing new for Anita's 6 million followers to witness her swooning over the boys in her life namely her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv Reddy. Taking to her Instagram, the actress recently shared an adorable family portrait of her son cuddling in her husband's lap while she dotingly leaned over to embrace both of them. She informed in the caption that she almost cropped herself out. She wrote, 'My buoys are so good looking I almost cropped myself 😍😍😍LuckyME'.

Netizens' reaction to Anita's recent Instagram post

The 40-year-old actress's fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section with heart emojis. Many fans complimented the adorable family picture as one fan commented 'Picture perfect' under the post. Several fans spammed the comment section by writing 'Cuties' while one fan wrote '3 cuties in one'.

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Latest Anita Hassanandani's photos and videos on Instagram

The Reddy family is known for creating a buzz on the internet by uploading quirky videos and photos depicting their personal life and hopping on the popular internet trends. From comical videos with her husband to sharing glimpses of her motherhood, the actress has also added the newest addition, their son Aaravv, to the videos. Recently, the actress shared a fun video of her trying out a saree after two years and stated that she missed it.

In another post, the actress depicted how it felt like to have a workaholic husband who works on the weekends as well. In the video, the actress can be seen comically sliding on the floor while her husband works on his laptop. Her recent video with Rohit Reddy where they tried out the famous Disney filter had gone viral among her fans. ,

IMAGE- ANITA HASSANANDANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.