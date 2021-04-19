Anita Hassanandani Asks Where Her 'beach Body' Is? Says 'Want To Be Skinny' In New Post

Kkavyanjali actress Anita Hassanandani became a mother two months ago after giving birth to her baby boy Aaravv and has been sharing the journey of her motherhood ever since. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share her post-pregnancy concern and made an entertaining reel out of it. Hopping on the popular internet trend here is Anita Hassanandani's Instagram video.

'I want to be skinny'

The 40-year-old actress made a funny reel on Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic's Leave The Door Open. In the video, Anita can be seen crying and asking her 'beach body' where it was over the phone. She captioned the video writing 'I want to be skinny' with a bunch of crying emojis.

Celebrities and netizens' reaction to Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Actress Surbhi Jyoti dropped a comment under Anita's post writing that she was too cute. Similarly, fans flooded the comment section with heart and laughing emojis. Several fans commented that the actress looked cute and adorable in the video while many reassured the actress that she was beautiful just the way she is.

Pic Credit: Anita Hassanandani IG

A look at Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Pic Creit: Anita Hassanandani IG

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram story to upload a video writing that she had too much free time on her hands. The Reddy couple is known for their humorous videos and adding to their team is their newborn baby Aaravv Reddy. The duo made a video about how they would pick up their son from a party in 20 years. Instead of leaving with their son, the duo went on to join in on the part and dance their heart out.

Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is making netizens' hearts melt as the actress posts several pictures on her Instagram. Recently, the actress shared a sweet picture of her son to celebrate two months since his birth. Anita also shares several videos on her social media giving insights into motherhood- from bathing her son to playing with him. Check out photos and videos of Anita Hassanandani's baby on her Instagram.

Promo Pic Creit: Anita Hassanandani IG

