Anita Hassanandani Celebrates 40th B'day With Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Jyoti & Others; See Pics

Television actor Anita Hassanandani turned 40 on Wednesday, April 14. Anita, who recently became a mother, celebrated her birthday with her husband Rohit Reddy by sharing some late-night celebrations on her Instagram handle. The actor went on to have a low-key celebration amidst lockdown with her telly-friends and celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, and others.

A look at Anita Hassanandani's birthday celebrations

Anita Hassanandani rang into her birthday with her husband Rohit Reddy and she shared the clips from their midnight celebrations. The clips showed her room filled with balloons and it began with a balloon which read 'Happy Birthday'. The video was cut to a bunch of red roses shaped like a heart and then a couple of cakes on the table. The couple was also seen planting kisses on each other's cheeks and holding hands in the video while the background played Kid Francescoli's And It Went Like track.

On the day of her birthday, Anita shared a selfie with Ekta Kapoor and Krystal Dsouza from the celebrations. The photo was followed by pictures with Surbhi Jyoti, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, and Aditi Bhatia who had all showed up to make Anita's 40th birthday special. Anita captioned the pictures "My happy place!".

Producer Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to gives us a glimpse of the birthday bash. In the selfie video with Anita, she circled around the room and saying "Champagne Champagne" asking them to pop up the drink to celebrate the 40th birthday. She wrote in the caption "Happie bday my hottie ! Have a diaper year with Aarav n Ro! Ur bday we will celebrate again when we fight corona fully".

Surbhi Jyoti shared an adorable video with Anita from the birthday bash. As the reel played Betty Who's song I Love You Always Forever, she was seen kissing Anita on her cheeks, and both of them smiling broadly at the party. Along with the heartfelt video, Surbhi wrote in the caption "Happy birthday baby I'm grateful that you are a part of my life. Really looking forward to many more years of friendship and birthdays with you. You deserve all the happiness, love, hugs, and cake my Friend Thank you for being so genuine @anitahassanandani I love you".

Krystal Dsouza wished Anita by sharing a picture of them walking in sundresses. She wrote in the caption "Happy birthday mommy; hottie at 40!!". She also shared the picture of the two-tier cake from the birthday bash that said "Supermom" and a quirky wish that said "Hottie at 40".

Karan Patel shared a picture from the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien and wrote in the caption "this hottie turned forty ...... love you to the moon and back taashu ..... happy happy birthday baby .... may god bless you with all the happiness in the world". Ankita Bhargava shared selfie picture of them and wrote "Happy Bday to the Prettiest Girl I know !!! Why so cute Ani why ?!?

Have a beautiful year ahead Mommy !!!! Big bear virtual hug".

Promo Image Source: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

