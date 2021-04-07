Anita Hassanandani Cradles Baby Aaravv In Adorable Video, Fans Call It 'cutest'

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram to share a reel where she is cradling her newborn. She is seen sitting on the bed while Aaravv is lying on her lap. The song Soniye by Adeel Sadiq is also added in the background, making it more adorable. In the caption, she calls her baby "Shoniya" and talks about his birthday. It reads, "MyShonnniiiiyaaaaaa Who’s gonna be two months in 2 days ?MyJaan MyBuoy Mylove". The comment section is filled with her fans complimenting the adorable video. Check it out.

Anita Hassanandani cradles Aaravv 2 days before his birthday

Earlier, the actor took to her Instagram to share a black and white picture with her baby. In the picture, Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is being held by her and in the caption, she talks about his hairstyle and that he got it from his momma. It reads, "While many might thing I’m looking into thin air and posing for the pic, I’m actually admiring his flying hair Ab bal toh mummaaa par gaye hair ðŸ¥°". Check it out.

The Naagin 3 actor got married to corporate professional Rohit Reddy in Goa on October 14, 2013. The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram on October 10, 2020. Their son was born on February 9, 2021, and they took to their Instagram to share a funny video to let their fans know that the actor gave birth. In the explosive video, Anita is standing with a 'bomb' made on her baby bump while her husband lights it up. After an 'explosion', they show the face of their son. Check it out.

Earlier, the actor shared a selfie with her son while enjoying the moment of motherhood. In the picture, Anita looks extremely happy as she warmly embraces Aaravv. She cradled her baby, while her dog appears in the background. Calling them both her sons, Anita wrote, "My oh so perfect life in a selfie. My Jaans, True Love”. Take a look at the photo below.

