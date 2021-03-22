Anita Hassanandani Dedicates Heart-touching Birthday Post To Husband To Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani had the sweetest birthday wish for her hubby Rohit. Anita took to Instagram and shared a picture of them and their newborn son after he was delivered. Anita Hassanandani’s birthday message for Rohit Reddy went viral for no time.

Anita Hassnanandani gives the sweetest birthday wish to hubby Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are currently busy spending time with their newborn son, Aaravv Reddy. The couple welcomed their first child together, on February 9, 2021, and were quick to share the news on social media. The couple also revealed that they have named their son, Aaravv. Since Aarav’s birth, the couple has been sharing plenty of updates about the newborn child.

Anita Hassnanandani has now shared a new picture of their son Aaravv. Anita shared this picture on her husband Rohit Reddy’s birthday. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her and husband from the time they welcomed their son in the operating room. In the picture, both Anita Hassnanandani and Rohit Reddy are wearing masks and meeting their son while their son Aaravv is crying.

Along with the picture, Anita Hassnanandani wrote, “Your birth as a Father! Happiest Birthday!”. She further wrote, “Cheers to making memories with this little one”. Take a look at Anita Hassnanandani’s Instagram post for husband Rohit Reddy’s birthday here.

As mentioned earlier, Anita Hassnanandani’s Instagram post went viral in no time. Rakhi Sawant commented on the post and wrote, “Ohhh so cutie”. Actor Shiv Pandit commented “Love” and tagged the couple. Whereas the couple’s fans flooded the comment section with plenty of emojis.

Apart from this picture from the delivery room, Anita Hassnanandani dedicated another video to husband Rohit Reddy. In the video, Anita shared plenty of sweet moments with the couple as they travelled together to various locations across the globe. Along with the video, Anita Hassnanandani wrote, “Happiest birthday to the love of my life! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most.” Just like the previous post, Anita’s post for Rohit received immense love from their fans and followers. Take a look at Anita Hassnanandani’s Instagram post for husband Rohit Reddy below.

