Anita Hassanandani Drops Secret About Her Wardrobe Choices Post Delivery; Shares Cute Pic

Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram on Sunday evening and shared a secret about her wardrobe choices post the delivery of her baby boy. Anita shared a selfie in a blue floral dress and wrote that she wears the same outfit every alternate day as it's the most comfortable for her while feeding. Telly couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their baby boy, Aaravv, on February 9, 2021. The latter took to Instagram and shared this happy piece of news. Ever since then, the duo has been sharing glimpses of their new phase.

Anita says she wears the same outfit every alternate day

She also shared a video of her husband Rohit with baby Aaravv. In the clip, the actor could be seen mumbling gibberish to the newborn, leaving him confused. Anita called it the ‘language of love’ and wrote, “Language of love, Kal Kiska birthday hai” and then went on to tag her husband, who turned 37 on Monday. While the father-son duo was busy playing, Anita could be heard laughing while capturing the video.

On Sunday, The Naagin actor penned a heartfelt note on the occasion of her husband's birthday. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! Mumma and Aaravv love you the most." Soon, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aditi Bhatia dropped hearts. Karanvir Bohra was one of the firsts to wish Anita Hassanandani's husband. In the video, Anita shared glimpses of their trips together and also gave a sneak-peek into their dates. On Anita Hassanandani's baby boy's first month birthday, the new parents decorated their house with blue and white balloons.

Anita shared another video on Aaravv's Instagram handle in which their son, all decked up in a blue jumper, was enjoying his moment in the cradle. In another post, the actor remarked, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best. Thank you to each one of you for your beautiful wishes." On the work front, Anita was last seen in the show, Naagin 5, and was also a part of the previous instalments of the supernatural series. She was a part of Naagin 4.