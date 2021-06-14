Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor, Krystle Form A 'Hot Tub Club' While On Their Getaway

Three days ago, Ekta Kapoor escaped for a getaway to a resort with her friends from the Telly industry. Krystle D’souza, Anita Hassanandani, Mohit Sehgal, and many others, also joined her. Recently, Anita reposted some pictures shared by Tanveer which gave a sneak peek into how the trio enjoyed a hot water bath in a tub.

Anita dropped a GIF that read, "Hot Tub Club." In the photo, they laughed away to glory while posing for the camera. Meanwhile, in another pic, Ridhi Dogra, Tanusri Dasgupta, Mushtaq Shiekh, Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor enjoyed their "jacuzzi time."

Anita, Ekta, Krystal form a 'Hot tub club'

Tanveer also shared some close-up photos of Anita and Krystle while they enjoyed their pool time. On Sunday night, Ekta, Mohit Sehgal and Anita teamed up to play a game of pool. Kapoor showed how she tried to play it with her friends and penned an amusing caption that read, "Getting on board with the game but not a game to show full-length profile."

Meanwhile, Mushtaq had also shared glimpses from Ekta's indoor birthday celebration. He wrote "friendship goals" as he went on to show how Anita Hassanandani, Krystal D'Souza, Ridhi Dogra, Tushar Kapoor, Jeetendra Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Ruchikaa Kapoor, and others, gathered at her residence to ring in her special day. "Happiness of meeting loved ones after months...celebrating our rockstar’s special day! That’s how birthday nights turn epic! The photo album will give you a peek into how happiness tastes like. Needless to add the yummy cakes added joy with the much-needed sweetness," he wrote.

Ekta relished a berry-loaded cake on her birthday. In one of the videos, she posed alongside her parents and brother. Not only this, but her friends had also brought a lot of other cakes.

On the work front, Ekta is basking in the success of her recently released show Broken But Beautiful 3, starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Krystle will be seen in the upcoming thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

However, the release date of the same has been postponed by the makers. “Due to the rising case of Covid-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and decided to postpone until further notice," the makers said in a statement. Anita was last seen in Naagin 4.

IMAGE: KRYSTLE D'SOUZA/ ANITA HASSANANDANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.