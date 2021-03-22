Anita Hassanandani Flaunts Her New Hair Colour, Fans Raise Post-pregnancy Related Concerns

Anita Hassanandani is a television actor famous for her role of 'Anjali' in Kkavyanjali on Sony TV and 'Shagun Arora' in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus. The 39-year-old actor embraced motherhood a month ago and has been sharing moments with her newborn on social media ever since. Anita took to her Instagram handle on Saturday, March 20, to share a video of her new hair makeover post-pregnancy.

Anita Hassanandani flaunts her new hair colour

In the video, the Naagin actor used the 'I'm so pretty and he like that' challenge to show glimpses of her before and after getting her hair coloured. In the first half of the clip, she was seen sitting in a salon with her hair cover with pre-hair colour foil and later showing her wavy hair with her new hair colour. She wrote in the caption "Finally some much-needed pampering.. Coloured my hair after almost 2 years!!! Loving it."

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry commented "Pretty" on Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post to compliment her new look. While many of her other fans and followers also complimented her looks, the video started a heated debate among some fans whether it was advisable to get the hair coloured while breast-feeding. Some of them even left compliments like "Cute Mommy", "Gorgeous", "Looking Beautiful" and many wrote heart eyes, red hearts, and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Moments of Anita Hassanandani's son Aarav

Anita Hassanandani, who married corporate professional Rohit Reddy in 2013, first announced her pregnancy on October 10, 2020, in an Instagram video featuring Reddy and herself. The couple welcomed their son Aarav Reddy on February 9, 2021. Ever since, Anita has been sharing heartwarming photos and videos with her son that have been winning the hearts of her followers. A few days ago she shared a video of him in a fedora, blue pants, and white shirt along with a small guitar, giving the one-month-old a retro look. She also added a video while resting with him on a sofa while she was seen relaxing wearing a face mask and Aarav was seen enjoying his mother's pats in her arms.

Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy has also featured in her Instagram feed several times. In one of their several hilarious reels together, Anita had painted her baby bump with a bomb, and Reddy was seen mimicking to light it. After the bomb exploded they were seen together with baby Aarav with their faces covered in black makeup. Anita wrote in the caption "And our baby AARAVV has arrived, 9/02/2021".

Promo Image Source: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.