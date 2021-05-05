Anita Hassanandani Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her ‘chit Chat’ Scenes With Son Aaravv; Watch

Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram on Wednesday morning and dropped a video in which she was having a conversation with her baby boy, Aaravv Reddy. In the clip, her son, all decked up in a kurta and pyjama, was making adorable sounds while responding to his mother’s antics. Anita also said “one, two, three, four” and kissed his feet. Sharing the same on her feed, the Naagin actor wrote, “ChitChat scenes at the Reddys.” Soon, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Ruhaanika Dhawan wrote, “Cookie,” whereas Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti dropped hearts.

Anita's ChitChat scenes with Aaravv

As Anita turned a year older on April 14, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel and many other celebs visited her at her residence and joined her for a small celebration. Ekta also penned a heartfelt note for her friend and wrote, "Happie bday my hottie! Have a diaper year with Aarav n Ro! Ur bday we will celebrate again when we fight corona fully." Krystal Dsouza and others also attended the party. For Anita, Surbhi wrote, "Really looking forward to many more years of friendship and birthdays with you. You deserve all the happiness, love, hugs, and cake my Friend Thank you for being so genuine, I love you". Anita Hassanandani's baby also joined them for the celebration. It was just a few days back when Surbhi had shared an adorable video with Aaravv, as she enjoyed her play-date with him.

Earlier, Anita Hassanandani's husband and their son participated in the #staredowncompetition. She dropped a video in which the father-son duo looked into each other eyes. The video was posted on Aaravv Reddy's Instagram which is managed by his parents. "I let you win daddy," read the caption for the post. In interaction with HerZindagi's Women's Day special session, Anita Hassanandani had shared that her husband Rohit Reddy is quite supportive and the two work hand-in-hand when it comes to all the chores. Speaking about the mental and physical stress that the baby's arrival brings along, she added that when people actually see the bigger picture and the happiness the baby's arrival brings, it doesn't really matter and that it's absolutely manageable. She remarked that she wishes to have 10 more kids because they bring so much joy and happiness.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.