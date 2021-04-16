Anita Hassanandani Gushes Over Her Baby Boy Aarav ‘wearing Shorts’ In Latest Post; See

Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram in order to share a video of her baby sporting a pair of light-blue shorts, something that has left his superstar of a mother smitten. In the video that you can find on Anita Hassanandani's Instagram Stories section, the actor can be seen doling out words of affection and adulation over the fact that her little one, Aarav, is sporting the aforementioned pair of garments. In the video that is a part of Anita Hassanandani's Instagram Stories section, she can be heard saying words like "Jaanu" and "Shonu", amongst others. A screengrab of Anita Hassanandani's baby, Aarav in the blue shorts can be found in this article.

Anita Hassanandani's baby sporting blue shorts:

Source: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram

About Aaravv Reddy

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child together, Aaravv Reddy, on February 19th of this year. The couple announced the same through the creation of an account in the name of Aarav. The first post from the account, which one can also find below, sees the couple announcing the arrival of Aarav in a fairly unique manner.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcome Aarav Reddy

Since Aarav's arrival, the duo has kept their fans and followers alike update with regards to the various activities of the little one. They have done the same by frequently releasing pictures of Aarav through either their own accounts or the account of the child itself. Most of the pictures, which can be found below, typically see him sleeping peacefully wrapped in a blanket.

On the work front, the Kavyanjali and Krishna Cottage star was seen playing a pivotal part in the third season of the Ekta Kapoor-produced Naagin. Details regarding her upcoming projects haven't been revealed by anyone as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.