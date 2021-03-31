Anita Hassanandani Gushes over Her Son's 'flying Hair', Fans Are 'all-hearts'

Actor Anita Hassanandani, who's known to be quite active on social media, took to Instagram to share a new photo with her son Aaravv. In the picture, Anita can be seen holding her son in her arm while admiring his hair. She also wrote an interesting caption. Check out the photo and know what fans have to say.

Anita Hassanandani gushes over her son's 'flying hair'

Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo with her son in which she can be seen admiring her son's hair. In the caption, she wrote, "While many might think I’m looking into thin air and posing for the pic, I’m actually admiring his flying hair Ab bal toh mummaaa par gaye hair MyJaan #MyBuoy #MyLife". Take a look at her post below.

Fans showered immense love on her post and the post garnered more than 80,000 likes within a few hours. Several fans expressed their love through emojis while several others called them cute. Check out some of the reactions to her post below.

Anita Hassanandani's social media presence

Anita Hassanandani is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. She has been posting a lot of photos of her newborn baby. Recently, she shared a photo in which she can be seen putting her son in a cradle. In the caption, she talked about how important it is to have a comfortable resting place for the newborn baby.

She wrote, "When you have a baby, the most important thing is to make sure that he's comfortable and safe. And that's why Rohit and I decided to get this super cute cradle and cot from @meemeein so that he can eat, play, sleep and repeat without me having to worry about anything at all. Just how he feels safest on my lap, I have seen him feel the same way when he is lying on the cradle. I absolutely adore this as much as I adore him. And as a mother, I can sleep peacefully at night because I can attach the @meemeein cot to my bed and know that he is with me all the time". Take a look at her post below:

Fans showered love on her post and it garnered more than two lakh likes on Instagram. Several fans called the baby cute and expressed their love through emojis. Check out some of the reactions below.

Source: Anita Hassandani's Instagram

